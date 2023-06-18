Hewa River Flood: Two Dead,15 Missing, Infrastructures Worth Rs.500 Million Destroyed

Two hydropower workers who were reported to have been swept by the flooded Hewa River in Sankhuwasabha district have been rescued. They were rescued in a severe condition,

Tikaram Chaudhary, 24, and Deepak Raj Tharu of Bardiya municipality-4 from the Lumbini Province were among those 17 workers for the Super Hewakhola Hydropower Project who had gone missing in the flood last night, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Chief of District Police Office, Sankhuwasabha, Narendra Godar.

Remaining 15 workers are still missing.

The two have been receiving treatment at the Chainpur Community Hospital since their rescue.

The flood triggered by incessant rains swept away seven houses along the river bank. As police said, it has largely damaged the Super Hewa Hydropower Project based in Chainpur-4. It caused significant damages to under-construction motorable bridge connecting Panchkhapan and Chainpur.

A joint security squad from the Area Police Office Chainpur and the Armed Police Force are searching for the missing people.

Around Rs 500 million worth of infrastructures have been destroyed in flooding and landslides in eastern Nepal.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Management Prakash Jwala informed today's meeting of the House of Representatives about the matter.

"Heavy flooding and landslips due to rainfall in districts including Taplejung, Tehrathum, Sankhuwasabha and Panchthar have caused huge losses. Some people have lost their lives while others have gone missing in the disaster. I personally and on behalf of the government want to offer condolences to the victims."

Rescue efforts and relief distribution have been sped up, he said, adding that Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, Nepal Police, and government employees have been deployed to the incident sites for rescue efforts and relief distribution.

"Taplejung has been cut off from other districts after flooding swept away a bridge over the Huwa River. Electricity has been also discontinued. Five meters road along the Arun corridor has been damaged," he said.

The Mid-Hill Highway has been damaged in some places, he said. (RSS)