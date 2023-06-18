PM Dahal Express Commitment To Start Yangri And Larke To Bring Additional Water To Kathmandu Valley

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has expressed commitment to take initiatives to resolve problems related to Melamchi Drinking Water Project.

Prime Minister Prachanda, who arrived at the intake area located at Ambathan of Helambu rural municipality-1 in Sindhupalchowk today for an onsite visit to the Melamchi Drinking Water Project, mentioned that he would carry out homework to bring additional water from Yangri and Larke Rivulets.

He shared that he would make arrangements for the budget required for the same.

On the occasion, the Executive Director of the Melamchi Drinking Water Development Committee, Kamal Raj Shrestha, briefed PM Dahal about the Melamchi drinking water project.

PM Prachanda has been frequently carrying out onsite visit of the project to speed up the effective operation and construction of the project. Prime Minister Prachanda is accompanied by Minister for Water Supply, Mahindra Ray Yadav.

The flood and landslide on Melamchi rivulet occurred on June 15, 2021 had damaged the source of the Melamchi Drinking Water Project.

The Melamchi Water Supply Project was constructed with an objective of resolving the drinking water shortage in the Kathmandu Valley in a sustainable manner.

Water was supplied to Kathmandu by constructing headwork in Helambu of Sindhupalchowk district and channeling water from the 26.5 kilometres tunnel up to Sundarijal.

The Project aims to supply 170 million litres of fresh water to the Valley on a daily basis. Water from the Project was first distributed in Kathmandu on April 2, 2021 but the water supply was obstructed after a massive flood damaged the Project during the monsoon of 2021. Water supply from the project was resumed after carrying out maintenance of the project after monsoon.

Similarly, the Chairperson of Helambu-1, Dawa Gyaljen Lama, said the government should take initiatives to resolve the problems the locals of this area are facing. He drew the attention of the government to immediately blacktop around the nine-kilometre road at Helambu-1.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has arrived in Melamchi today for an onsite visit to the national pride project, Melamchi Drinking Water Project.

Minister for Health and Population, Mohan Bahadur Basnet, Minister for Physical Infrastructures of Bagmati Province, Yubraj Dulal, Bagmati Province Assembly member Saral Sahayatri Poudel and Mayor of Melamchi municipality, Aitaman Tamang, among others, welcomed Prime Minister Prachanda in Melamchi. (RSS)