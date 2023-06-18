Putin Indicates Intention To Boost Ties With African Nations

Putin Indicates Intention To Boost Ties With African Nations

June 18, 2023, 7:45 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with seven African leaders in St. Petersburg on Saturday. He used the opportunity to justify the invasion of Ukraine, and indicate his intention to boost ties with African nations.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Senegalese President Macky Sall were among the leaders.

Putin told them that he welcomes the "balanced stance" of African nations on the Ukraine crisis. He also said the situation shouldn't cause African countries to suffer.

Earlier this month, the Russian president said his country is considering withdrawing from a grain export deal reached with Ukraine. He also said Russia might deliver grain free of charge to African nations.

South African President Ramaphosa said the delegation wants to deliver a clear message that the war needs to end. He noted that prices of energy and fertilizer are soaring in Africa.

The delegation had met earlier on Friday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Agencies

Hewa River Flood: Two Dead,15 Missing, Infrastructures Worth Rs.500 Million Destroyed
Jun 18, 2023
PM Dahal Express Commitment To Start Yangri And Larke To Bring Additional Water To Kathmandu Valley
Jun 18, 2023
China’s Unemployment Rate Soas As Economic Growth Slows
Jun 18, 2023
Monsoon Reaching Across Nepal
Jun 17, 2023
Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrive In Belarus
Jun 17, 2023

More on International

China’s Unemployment Rate Soas As Economic Growth Slows By Agencies 11 hours ago
Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrive In Belarus By Agencies 1 day, 11 hours ago
Russia Plans Elections In 4 Ukrainian Regions It Claims To Have Annexed By Agencies 2 days, 11 hours ago
Ukraine Claims Partial Success In Eastern And Southern Regions By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
US Secretary Of State Blinken To Visit China By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Enemy Losses Are 'Catastrophic': Putin By Agencies 4 days, 10 hours ago

The Latest

Hewa River Flood: Two Dead,15 Missing, Infrastructures Worth Rs.500 Million Destroyed By Agencies Jun 18, 2023
Bangladesh, Sofya, And Cox Market By Bhoj Kumar Dhamala Jun 18, 2023
China’s Sichuan Airlines To Conduct First International Flights To Pokhara International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2023
PM Dahal Express Commitment To Start Yangri And Larke To Bring Additional Water To Kathmandu Valley By Agencies Jun 18, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfalls Is Likely To Occur At Few Places of Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 18, 2023
The Water From Yangri And Larke Will Be Added In Melamchi Tunnel: PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 17, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75