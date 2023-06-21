Chinese Sichuan Airlines Landed At Pokhara International Airport

Chinese Sichuan Airlines Landed At Pokhara International Airport

June 21, 2023, 1:55 p.m.

Chinese Sichuan Airlines makes its debut at Pokhara International Airport as the first international flight. According to CAAN’s twet, Pokhara International Airport witnessed first international landing today as Sichuan Airlines A319 aircraft from Chengdu, China landed at 9:06 this morning.

Pokhara Internatioal Airport landing chinese plane.jpg

Inaugurated a year ago, discussions with the relevant parties are underway to establish regular flights in the future. The plane carried Chinese athletics who will join international boating competition which will held in Pokhara.

Chinese plane in Pokhhara.jpg

