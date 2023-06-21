Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain At A Few Places Of Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces

June 21, 2023, 7:08 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, at a few places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy in Bagmati,Gandaki and Lumbini Province, partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Rain with with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, at a few places of Kosi, Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati, Lumbini and Gandaki Province, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of the hilly regions and Koshi Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of rest of the country. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province tonight.

