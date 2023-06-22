International Day Of Yoga 2023 Observed

International Day Of Yoga 2023 Observed

June 22, 2023, 7:34 a.m.

Embassy of India Kathmandu celebrated Grand International Day of Yoga 2023 amid a yoga practices in Pokhar. Attended by over 2000 Yoga enthusiasts along with Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Gopal Kirati,

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Surendra Pandey also took part in Yoga exercise. Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava also attended the program.

Intenrational yoga day1.jpg

Yoga Day 33.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Three New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal
Jun 22, 2023
Battleground Progress Slower Than Desired: Zelenskyy:
Jun 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At A Few Places Of Koshi and Bagmati Provinces
Jun 22, 2023
Chinese Sichuan Airlines Landed At Pokhara International Airport
Jun 21, 2023
Applications Open For The British Council IELTS Prize 2023 In Nepal
Jun 21, 2023

More on National

Three New Korea Overseas Volunteers Arrived In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
Chinese Sichuan Airlines Landed At Pokhara International Airport By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 59 minutes ago
Applications Open For The British Council IELTS Prize 2023 In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Snow And Ice Are Disappearing Fast In Hinu Kush Himalaya: ICIMOD By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
The Project Will Provide Sustainable Access To Clean Drinking Water: Takahiro Tamura, Charge d’Affaires ad Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Japan And UNDP Support Solar Drinking Water projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Yoga Is A Foundation Of Our Civilization: PM Prachanda By Agencies Jun 22, 2023
Battleground Progress Slower Than Desired: Zelenskyy: By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At A Few Places Of Koshi and Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 22, 2023
Questioning Philosophy Anew Across Civilizations By Dipak Gyawali Jun 21, 2023
A Story About Nishankhe, A Small Village Near Mount Everest By Lucie Chabrillat-Bleses Jun 21, 2023
Building Climate Resilient Infrastructures - Way To Minimize Disasters Induced Damages And Losses By Dr. Suman Karn Jun 21, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75