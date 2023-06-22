International Day Of Yoga 2023 Observed

Embassy of India Kathmandu celebrated Grand International Day of Yoga 2023 amid a yoga practices in Pokhar. Attended by over 2000 Yoga enthusiasts along with Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Gopal Kirati,
Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Surendra Pandey also took part in Yoga exercise. Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava also attended the program.
