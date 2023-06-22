Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At A Few Places Of Koshi and Bagmati Provinces

Heavy rain with lightening with likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, at a few places of Kosi, Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partially to generally cloudy in Koshi and Bagmati with light to heavy rain at few places and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Heavy rain with lightening with likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, at a few places of Kosi, Karnali and Sudurpaschim Provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Koshi, Bagmati and Gandaki Province, partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati and Gandai. There will be heavy rain at one or two places of rest of the country.