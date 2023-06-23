Biden And Modi Meet In Washington, Hail 'Shared Priorities'

June 23, 2023, 7:16 a.m.

Leaders of the world's two largest democracies say they are committed to forging closer ties. US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have announced new initiatives on technology, energy and military hardware.

Biden welcomed Modi to Washington on Thursday as thousands of supporters greeted the Indian leader. The meeting comes as the US faces rising tensions with Russia and China.

Biden said, "The challenges and opportunities facing the world in this century require that India and the United States work and lead together, and we are."

Biden is looking to shore up support in the Indo-Pacific and seeks greater collaboration with partners in the region.

India has agreed to buy US drones and to jointly produce engines for fighter planes. The deal may help leaders in New Delhi end their dependence on military supplies from Russia.

Modi said, "The close defense cooperation between India and America symbolizes mutual trust and shared strategic priorities, moving away from the old bias on our relationship."

Still, US lawmakers urged Biden to raise human rights issues, particularly how Modi's government treats minorities. However, Modi said at a news conference that there is "absolutely no discrimination."

Agencies

