Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi,Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province

Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province , Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at few places of Koshi province , Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Karnali Province