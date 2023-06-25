Flood Damage 31 Houses In Sindhuli

The landside and floods that occurred this morning damaged 31 houses in the Bitijor area of Golanjor Rural Municipality-2 in Sindhulhi district.

Even the harvest time maize and paddy seedling readied for transplantation perished in the debris flow.

Ward Chairman Daulat Karki informed that the landslide occurred after incessant rainfall caused the overflows of local streams. The debris flows killed five pigs and 60 chickens belonging to Chitra Bahadur Majhi from Kukhuretar.

Most of the houses from Kukhuretar, Tinmane, Katahare and Bhalukhola received damages. Detailed information on the loss and damages is being collected, Chairman Karki added.