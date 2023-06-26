Tare Bhir Gateway To Bagdwar And Many Important Areas Of Shivapuri (Phtoto Feature)

It took almost one hour from Jagdol, Kapan to reach Tarebhir Village, a Tamang village in the foothills of Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park, the road and trail was all uphill.

Around 50 minutes into the hike from Tarebhir village, a traditional Tamang village, we reached the top of a hill and the trail flattened. There were now fewer pine trees, which meant the views around us were finally visible. To our left, was the northern and north-western side of Kathmandu—with its ever decreasing farmlands and ever increasing number of houses, which on that warm sunny day looked like colourful bricks baking under sun.

One of the interesting areas to see from Tare Bhir is Tribhuwan Inernational Airport. One can see landing and takeoff of domestic and international flights just near Fulchowki.

Located to the Shivapuri hill, north of Kathmandu, Tare Bhir is 12 km far from Kathmandu city. This is the valley’s big hill from where one can also view of Ganesh Himal (7,111 m), and Dorje Lakpa (6,966 m). The granite faced slope has different spots to crawl up but the central big cliff is the most challenging.

Situated in Gokarneshwor Municipality Tarebhir Village, where one can go by car even scoters. Then Hiking up from there to western side, one can be reached to the military camp. One can go up following the trail road from east as well. From west, one can reach to the Nagi Gompa, a local monastery on the top. This is the nice view point for the valley view and the hill to see in the South. After few kilometers towards Tare Bhir, we can see the black stone steep cliff hanging from the road which is our climbing spot for today!

Shivapuri Nagarjun National Park (159 sq km) is situated on the northern fringe of Kathmandu valley and lies about 12 km away from the center of capital city. The area was gazetted as the country's ninth national park in 2002. Prior its declaration as national park, it was managed under the Shivapuri Watershed Development Board, and was later declared as Shivapuri Watershed and Wildlife Reserve.

This road connects Tarebhir Village to Budhanilkantha. But during the monsoon like now, a villager told us that the road gets very muddy and some sections even develop holes, making it extremely challenging for motorists to navigate. But for hikers, the road is great year round.

On the way to Tare Bhir, one can find monastery and Buddhist chorten. And it wasn’t simple, but quite elaborate. There was a second surprise. As we neared the centre of the village, I saw an imposingly tall cliff rising at the northern edge of the village. The name of the cliff is Tarebhir and that’s how the village got its name.

Shivapuri is one of the main sources of drinking water for Kathmandu Valley. Everyday about 30 million liters of water is tapped from rivers such as the Bagmati and the Bishnumati as well as from several other smaller streams.

On Nepalese New Year's Day, which falls in mid-April, pilgrims from Kathmandu valley and neighboring areas flock to Baghdwar and Bishnudwar of the park from where the sacred rivers Bagmati and Bishnumatii originate. For those, who want to go to both the place, the trekking from Tare Bhir is perfect.