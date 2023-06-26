Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Bagmati Province

With monsoon spreading all over Nepal, chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to continue at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces, chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Paschim Province .

Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province and Madesh Province and Generally to Mostly cloudy in rest of the Provinces . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.