Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

June 27, 2023, 6:27 a.m.

Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Bagmati Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Bagmati Province .

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Provinces tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Bagmati Province
Jun 26, 2023
Nepal And The Republic Of The Marshall Islands Established Diplomatic Relations
Jun 25, 2023
Flood Damage 31 Houses In Sindhuli
Jun 25, 2023
Rajesh Agrawal Elected CNI President
Jun 25, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places of Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces
Jun 25, 2023

The Latest

DPM Khadka Defended Nepal Army’s Role In Development Work By Agencies Jun 27, 2023
RoK Ambassador Park Taeyoung And NA Chair Timilshina Discussed Matters Of Mutual Interests By Agencies Jun 27, 2023
, Putin Vows To Fulfill Promise To Wagner Fighters By Agencies Jun 27, 2023
Tare Bhir Gateway To Bagdwar And Many Important Areas Of Shivapuri (Phtoto Feature) By Keshab Poudel Jun 26, 2023
Don’t Let The Scourge Of Malnutrition And Dsasters By Jong-Jin Kim Jun 26, 2023
The Flagship Annual Lecture Series By BHARAT RAJ PAUDYAL Jun 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75