Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces

Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Bagmati Province

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province and Bagmati Province .

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Koshi province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Provinces tonight.