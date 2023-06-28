UN USG For Peace Operations Calls On COAS Sharma

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma at the Nepal Army Headquarters today.
During the meeting, matters relating to bilateral interests and concern were discussed, according to NA Directorate of Military Public Relations and Information.
The Deputy Secretary General, who arrived today, is on a four-day visit to Nepal. (RSS)
