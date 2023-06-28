Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country

