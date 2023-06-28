Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini

Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini

June 28, 2023, 6:45 a.m.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Melamchi To Supply Water In Kathmandu Valley Even During Monsoon
Jun 28, 2023
UN USG For Peace Operations Calls On COAS Sharma
Jun 28, 2023
IWMI Organized a Workshop on Packaging and Scaling Readiness For E-flow Implementation In Nepal
Jun 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces
Jun 27, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Bagmati Province
Jun 26, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places of Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of The Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashcim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Koshi,Madhesh, Lumbini And Sudur Pashchim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely At A Few Places Of Koshi and Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi To Supply Water In Kathmandu Valley Even During Monsoon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2023
UN USG For Peace Operations Calls On COAS Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 28, 2023
Wagner Group Leader Lands In Belarus By Agencies Jun 28, 2023
IWMI Organized a Workshop on Packaging and Scaling Readiness For E-flow Implementation In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2023
DPM Khadka Defended Nepal Army’s Role In Development Work By Agencies Jun 27, 2023
RoK Ambassador Park Taeyoung And NA Chair Timilshina Discussed Matters Of Mutual Interests By Agencies Jun 27, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75