Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces

June 30, 2023, 6:53 a.m.

There are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi province , Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the Provinces, chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi province , Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dahi Chiura And National Paddy Day Today
Jun 30, 2023
CNI Urges PM To Implement Agreement On Electricity Export To India
Jun 30, 2023
First Solar Irrigation System With Net Meeting Installed In Pyutar
Jun 29, 2023
ADB Approves Support For Strengthening Of Customs and Logistics Sector In Nepal
Jun 29, 2023
Harisayani Ekadashi 2023: Day Of Planiting Tulsi By Hindus
Jun 29, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rate Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Koshi And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One Or Two Places of Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Chances of Heavy Rainfall At One Or Two Places Of The Gandaki, Lumbini And Sudur Pashcim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

KULMAN GHISING: Fight Alone for the Light By Keshab Poudel Jun 30, 2023
Dahi Chiura And National Paddy Day Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2023
CNI Urges PM To Implement Agreement On Electricity Export To India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 30, 2023
Narayanghat-Mugling Road Shutdown Due To Heavy Landslides By Agencies Jun 30, 2023
US Supreme Court Rules Against Affirmative Action In College Admissions By Agencies Jun 30, 2023
Japan’s Support To Nepal: Uplifting The Economy By Parmita Shrestha Jun 29, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75