Weather Forecast: Chances Of Very Heavy Rainfall At Few Places Of Bagmati and Lumbini Provinces

There are chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi province , Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at some places of rest of the Provinces, chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the Koshi province , Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at some places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places of the Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight .