PHDCCI Organized A National Cooperatives' Meet 2023

Under the aegis of its Taskforce on Cooperatives and State Development Council, PHDCCI organised a “National Cooperatives' Meet 2023” on 30 June 2023 at PHD House, New Delhi with a wide-ranging participation of key stakeholders in the cooperative sector including from National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) and Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO). Among others, the National Cooperatives' Meet 2023 deliberated on upcoming “Cooperation Policy 2023” and exemplified the much needed interventions for further strengthening the cooperative sector in India.

In his keynote address, the Chief Guest Dileep Sanghani, Chairman, NCUI welcomed the policymaking exercises and sweeping reforms to boost the growth of the cooperative system and bring the focus on rural and sustainable economy. He added, “Our Prime Minister has taken a great initiative to strengthen the cooperative sector. The Government of India has decided to create 2 Lakh cooperative societies and model bye-laws in 17 languages and more than 24 states have accepted.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Guest of Honour Dr Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD & CEO, IFFCO reflected on the glorious journey of the cooperative sector in India and ways to further strengthen the cooperative ecosystem with the vast potential India has. He said, “There are three ways of doing business: government, private and cooperative organisations. All the three organisations contribute to development and there shall be a healthy competition between the three and a provision to develop cooperative universities.”

R Vanitha, Chief Director (Corporate Communications & International Cooperation), NCDC presented an overview of various schemes and initiatives which NCDC has been carrying forward the positive momentum in the cooperative sector. She shared, “There is a registration of three national level multi-state cooperatives: National Cooperative Export Limited to promote exports from cooperatives, Indian Seed Co-operative Limited for cultivation, production and distribution of quality seeds and National Co-operatives Organics Limited for production and marketing of certified and organic products.”

Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Chairman, KRIBHCO stressed on the need for corporates and cooperatives to come together for a deeper inclusive socio-economic development in the country as the destination for both is the same, while their ways are different.

Vineet Nahata, Chair, Taskforce on Cooperatives, PHDCCI presented an overview of PHDCCI’s unwavering efforts to further strengthen the cooperative ecosystem in India. He added, “Post-COVID, the stellar financial performance and the robustness in the efficiency of management that the cooperatives have shown are an eye-opener to the Indian corporate sector in many areas, especially when the corporate sector was reeling under pressure.” Atul K Thakur, Joint Secretary, State Development Council & Nodal Coordinator, Taskforce on Cooperatives, PHDCCI moderated the session.

At PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), the National Apex Chamber established in 1905, a dedicated Taskforce on Cooperatives was established in October 2022 with an aim of working in tandem with the Union Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India.

Through policy advocacy and programs, PHDCCI Taskforce on Cooperatives supports the policy framework for deepening the positive impact of cooperative movement in India. With its Taskforce on Cooperatives, PHDCCI has been covering the different aspects of cooperatives such as community entrepreneurship, livelihood creations, market linkages, financing, farming, SHGs etc.