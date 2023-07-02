POLITICS: Prachanda Is In Trouble

The coalition government led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is in danger as a result of recent press reports about efforts to resolve tensions between NC leader Deuba and UML leader Oli.

Even though reconciling Deuba and Oli, two extremely ambitious and power-hungry political players, is still a ways off from upending the administration, nothing in Nepali politics can be ruled out.

The CPN-UML trustee and leader Shanker Pokharel met with former prime minister Deuba, who is presently receiving medical treatment in Singapore, and their meeting has been seen as the beginning of the negotiation process.

Following Prachanda's successful official tour to India and the respect he has gained from the Indian establishment, the political legacy of Deuba and Oli's camp is in jeopardy.

The negotiation process suggests that history will repeat itself in Prachanda's case as it did in the cases of all of his predecessors, who all quit their positions after ending a successful journey to India.

Madhav Kumar Nepal, the president of the CPN (Unified Socialists), made a comment about the claims that CPN-UML leader KP Oli was attempting to persuade Nepali Congress lawmakers to form a government under Congress leadership at a recent event organized by his party.

What a paradox!In talks amid apparent unease among the ruling party over the budget and the formation of the Socialist Front, Nepal UML and Congress alleged that the leader of a communist party, Oli, was attempting to overthrow the government presided over by another communist party chair and wanted to collaborate with Sher Bahadur Deuba, a comprador capitalist and liberal capitalist.

A new political partnership has reportedly been discussed informally by some leaders of the Congress, the second-biggest party in Parliament, and the UML, the largest.

A Nepali Congress official stated that some of the party's dissident leaders have had unofficial discussions with the UML. "These conversations are just getting started. But the key issue is whether the leaders engaged in negotiations can accomplish anything without the party president's approval.

The party's majority of leaders, according to the leader, favor maintaining the current administration. Gagan Thapay, the general secretary of the NC, would not rule out the idea of the two largest parties forming a coalition to form the government.

Among several common interest, both the parties are now pleading to remove the percentage of proportional representatives in the Both parties are currently asking for the percentage of proportional representatives in the House of Representatives to be eliminated, among other issues of similar concern. Gagan Thapa, the general secretary of the NC, called the CPN-UML, the largest party, to discuss collaborating to change the electoral process.

"The prime minister's formation of a sub-alliance within the ruling coalition has alarmed the Congress, which is in turn a hint of mistrust and disenchantment in the coalition," said UML whip Mahesh Bartaula.

The much-touted Socialist Front, chaired by Netra Bikram Chand Biplab and made up of the CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajbadi Party, and Communist Party of Nepal, was launched by Nepal's leftist forces last Monday.

With 32 representatives from the Maoist Centre, 10 from the Unified Socialist, and 12 from the Janata Samajbadi Party, the front holds 54 seats in the House of Representatives. However, with 10 ministers and 3 ministers of state, the front of the 25-member federal Cabinet takes up the most space.

The current budget announcement has also caused a stir inside the ruling alliance. The CPN (Unified Socialist) parliamentary party meeting authorized Madhav Kumar Nepal, the party's chair, to communicate the party's displeasure with the budget to Prime Minister Dahal and Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat.

The prime minister's constituency, President Deuba's home district of the Nepali Congress, and Finance Minister Mahat's home district, respectively, are Gorkha, Dadheldhura, and Nuwakot, according to the party officials.

Rajendra Pandey, vice chair of the CPN (Unified Socialist), frequently criticizes the government and the prime minister. Speaking to the lower chamber on Friday, he suggested dissolving the prime minister's secretariat because it was useless.