CHIEF SECRETARY DR.ARYAL: Civil Service Leader

Dr. Baikuntha Aryal is a well-known government official in Nepal who prefers to keep a low profile at work. Dr. Aryal served in a variety of roles in practically all important ministries after joining the civil service as a non-gazetteer. He is known for being an action- and outcome-oriented worker.

On June 15, the administration named Dr. Aryal as the Chief Secretary. On June 18, his five-year term as secretary comes to an end. Dr. Aryal has held the positions of Secretary for the Ministries of Industry, Commerce, and Supply as well as the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology.

Aryal is a seasoned public servant who started out in the position of a Non-Gazette (First Class). He is familiar with all aspects of the civil service.

Originally, Bairagi, the former chief secretary, was supposed to hold office through September. Aryal was able to take over as chief secretary for an additional three years since Bairagi willingly resigned from his position and was then named the national security adviser.

In Nepal's over 90000 public officials, Dr. Aryal enjoys a strong reputation as the senior most secretary among the 72 government secretaries.

Aryal, who was born in Pharping, Kathmandu, entered the civil service in 1990 after clearing the Public Service Commission's (PSC) Non-gazette (First Class) test with flying colors. He steadily advanced through the ranks over the years, becoming a section officer in three years and an undersecretary and joint secretary in an astonishingly short period of time.

Aryal has an advanced degree in public administration from Tribhuvan University and has also done economics coursework in Norway.

Aryal has demonstrated excellence in his prior responsibilities and is regarded as a specialist in the allocation of natural resources and financial management. He was essential to Nepal's federal financial transfer system while serving as the Finance Commission's secretary. Prior to that, he earned a respectable reputation within the civil service sector by showcasing his abilities as a joint secretary and deputy secretary.

Throughout his career, Aryal has held a number of significant posts, including leadership responsibilities in the Finance Management Commission, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. He was given a position in the Prime Minister's Office and Ministerial Council by the government in March.

He made a substantial contribution to the digitization initiatives within the Council of Ministers and Office of the Prime Minister even during his tenure there. Notably, Aryal worked for the Ministry of Finance for six years and was seen as a strong prospect for the position of finance secretary, albeit at the time he was not given that chance. Prior to that, he worked for the Planning Commission for ten years as undersecretary.

Aryal's selection as chief secretary has drawn a lot of attention because of his stellar reputation among political elites and his proficiency in staff management.

Dr. Aryal is regarded as the most qualified applicant for the role by his coworkers with whom he has collaborated throughout his career. Aryal was a key figure in creating Nepal's financial transfer mechanism after the nation switched to federalism because of his expertise in economics.

He made a great impression while serving as the Budget and Program Division's Chief of Economic Affairs and Policy Analysis Division. In order to lay the groundwork for resource sharing among the three branches of government, he also served as the first secretary of the National Natural Resource and Fiscal Commission.