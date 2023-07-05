Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At Few Places Of Madhesh And Sudur Paschim Provinces

There are chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Madesh Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province