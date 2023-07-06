Weather Forest: Generally To Mainly Cloudy, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province , and Sudur-Paschim Province .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue at some places of the country and, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province , and Sudur-Paschim Province .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces , , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province , Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province