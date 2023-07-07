2023 K-pop World Festival In Nepal

2023 K-pop World Festival in Nepal

July 7, 2023, 1:52 p.m.

‘K-pop World Festival’ is an annual event which was first held in 2011 at Changwon city of South Korea. Due to covid-19, 2020 K-pop World Festival was cancelled and 2021 K-pop World Festival Final round was held online. 2022 K-pop World Festival final round was held offline in Korea after 3 years. The 2023 K-pop World Festival will be held in Changwon in October.

The K-pop World Festival aims to promote the understanding of Korea using Hallyu content with active participation of the foreigners. For this purpose, each Korean embassies around the world organizes the regional preliminary round of the K-pop World Festival.

Poster2023KWF (1).PNG

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has hosted the K-pop World Festival in Kathmandu in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. In 2016, Mongolian Namja had represented Nepal in the final round of K-pop World Festival in Korea.

Final round of the Regional Preliminary will be held on July 15, 2023 at Nepal Academy Hall, Kamaladi from 14:30~16:30. Top 10 teams was announced on July 3, 2023. Among them, Top 3 winners shall be qualified for the Korea Preliminary round from this contest which will include 2 best dance performances and 1 best vocal performance. Over 40 teams registered for the contest sent us the participation videos in one K-pop song of their choices by June 26, 2023. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be equivalent to Rs. 50,000, Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal And India Agree To Extend The Deadline Of The Pancheshwar's Expert Group To Resolve The Disputes
Jul 07, 2023
Mahakali Irrigation Project To Test Main Canal Releasing Water
Jul 07, 2023
Weather Forest: Chances Of Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightening In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati Province
Jul 07, 2023
SEE 2023: Results Made Public
Jul 06, 2023
NAM Is The Time Tested Principle: Foreign Minister Saud
Jul 06, 2023

More on News

SEE 2023: Results Made Public By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 34 minutes ago
Namaste Eid 2023 Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
EC Prepares Draft Of Integrated Election Law By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Melmachi Continues To Supply Water Even By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
PHDCCI Organized A National Cooperatives' Meet 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 21 hours ago
Narayanghat-Mugling Road Shutdown Due To Heavy Landslides By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal And India Agree To Extend The Deadline Of The Pancheshwar's Expert Group To Resolve The Disputes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023
Mahakali Irrigation Project To Test Main Canal Releasing Water By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023
Massive Floods Damaged Hydro Projects In Inwakhola And Kabeli By Agencies Jul 07, 2023
Certain Number Of Russian Nuclear Warheads Already In Belarus: Lukashenko By Agencies Jul 07, 2023
Xi Urges Military To Improve Ability To Prevail In Conflict By Agencies Jul 07, 2023
Weather Forest: Chances Of Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightening In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 07, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75