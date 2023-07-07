2023 K-pop World Festival in Nepal

‘K-pop World Festival’ is an annual event which was first held in 2011 at Changwon city of South Korea. Due to covid-19, 2020 K-pop World Festival was cancelled and 2021 K-pop World Festival Final round was held online. 2022 K-pop World Festival final round was held offline in Korea after 3 years. The 2023 K-pop World Festival will be held in Changwon in October.

The K-pop World Festival aims to promote the understanding of Korea using Hallyu content with active participation of the foreigners. For this purpose, each Korean embassies around the world organizes the regional preliminary round of the K-pop World Festival.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has hosted the K-pop World Festival in Kathmandu in 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. In 2016, Mongolian Namja had represented Nepal in the final round of K-pop World Festival in Korea.

Final round of the Regional Preliminary will be held on July 15, 2023 at Nepal Academy Hall, Kamaladi from 14:30~16:30. Top 10 teams was announced on July 3, 2023. Among them, Top 3 winners shall be qualified for the Korea Preliminary round from this contest which will include 2 best dance performances and 1 best vocal performance. Over 40 teams registered for the contest sent us the participation videos in one K-pop song of their choices by June 26, 2023. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners will be equivalent to Rs. 50,000, Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 30,000 respectively.