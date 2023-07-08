Weather Forest: Chances Of Heavy Rain With Thunder In One Or Two Places Of Koshi And Karnali Province

There are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province. Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country.Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province. Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province

