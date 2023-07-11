KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program In Kathmandu

The first KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program was organized in collaboration with Kathmandu Model College, Bagbazar today.

The program's primary goal was to foster the exchange of experience and knowledge pertaining to the Master's Scholarship program. As part of the event, Parbati Lamichhane, a recent graduate of KOICA's Master's Degree Scholarship Program in 2021 and an officer working in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Planning, Gandaki Province, Pokhara, shared the insights, experiences, and knowledge she gained during her time in Korea, focusing on her thesis.

The presentation by Pokharel was titled "A Study on the Potential Impacts of Nepal's LDC Graduation on the Economy." The main objective of her research was to examine the potential effects of Nepal's graduation from the category of Least Developed Country (LDC), using case studies and SWOT analysis.

Her thesis explored Nepal's trade journey toward LDC graduation and analyzed the significant impacts on preferential market access to goods after graduation without privileges. Additionally, her study addressed the need for Nepal to address existing weaknesses and threats, as well as the extent to which Nepal can leverage its strengths and seize opportunities for preferential market access to goods following LDC graduation.

The program witnessed active participation from over 150 undergraduate students pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business Studies and Business Management. KAAN organizes an annual knowledge sharing program, providing a platform to share the expertise acquired by KOICA's Masters Fellows.

The program was also graced by the presence of Binod Bidari, President of KAAN, Nabaraj Gautam, General Secretary of KAAN, representatives from KOICA, and a representative from Kathmandu Model College. This year, a total of 278 individuals directly benefited from the knowledge sharing program.

Since 1995, Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) has been a significant development cooperation program of KOICA. Its objective is to enhance human resources development (HRD) by offering Short Term training and Master's Degree Scholarship Program to government officials while emphasizing capacity building trainings that focus on sharing Korea's development experience and technology.

Annually, over 100 government officials from Nepal participate in diverse short term training programs. This year a total of 18 government officers got selected for Masters’s Scholarship and PhD Program. As of now, more than 1700 government officials from Nepal have benefited from participating in various training programs in Korea.