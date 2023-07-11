UN Women Appoints Patricia Fernandez-Pacheco As The New Country Representative To Nepal

July 11, 2023, 8:15 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prasad Saud received the Credentials from the newly appointed UN-Women Representative to Nepal Patricia Fernandez-Pacheco Estrada.

Congratulating the Representative, Hon FM assured the government's full support in discharging her mandates.

Saud expressed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to continue their close collaboration with UN Women Nepal to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in Nepal.

Pacheco shared, “We look forward to supporting the Government of Nepal to uphold its progressive constitutional mandate on gender equality and social inclusion.” Patricia Fernandez-Pacheco has over 20 years of experience serving the United Nations at country, regional and headquarters offices.

Prior to joining UN Women Nepal Country Office, she served as the Deputy Country Representative at UN Women Colombia and in Vietnam as part of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office. She has also worked with UN Women in Ecuador, in New York as well as in the Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean in Panama.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program In Kathmandu
Jul 11, 2023
Manang Air Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed, One Missing in
Jul 11, 2023
The Republic Of Korea Shall Spend USD 9.5 Million To Establish 150 Bed Hospital In Madhyapur Thimi
Jul 11, 2023
Inflation Decreased, Remittances Increased by 22.7 Percent: NRB
Jul 11, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One of Two Places In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces
Jul 11, 2023

