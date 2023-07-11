UN Women Appoints Patricia Fernandez-Pacheco As The New Country Representative To Nepal

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prasad Saud received the Credentials from the newly appointed UN-Women Representative to Nepal Patricia Fernandez-Pacheco Estrada.

Congratulating the Representative, Hon FM assured the government's full support in discharging her mandates.

Saud expressed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to continue their close collaboration with UN Women Nepal to advance gender equality and women’s empowerment in Nepal.

Pacheco shared, “We look forward to supporting the Government of Nepal to uphold its progressive constitutional mandate on gender equality and social inclusion.” Patricia Fernandez-Pacheco has over 20 years of experience serving the United Nations at country, regional and headquarters offices.

Prior to joining UN Women Nepal Country Office, she served as the Deputy Country Representative at UN Women Colombia and in Vietnam as part of the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office. She has also worked with UN Women in Ecuador, in New York as well as in the Regional Office for Latin America and the Caribbean in Panama.