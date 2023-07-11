Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One of Two Places In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province , Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country and , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Koshi province ,Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .