Sita Dahal Cremated With State Honor

Sita Dahal, spouse of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has been cremated with the state honour at the Aryaghat on Wednesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Prachanda lit the funeral pyre. Daughter Renu and Ganga Dahal were present at the moment.

Nepali Army presented a state honour to the late Sita Dahal.

She was also the advisor of the CPN (Maoist Centre).

She breathed her last at the Norvic hospital at 8:33 on Wednesday morning where she was taken after a heart attack. She was 69.

She breathed her last at the Norvic hospital at 8:33 this morning where she was taken after a heart attack. She was 69.

Prof Dr Yuva Raj Sharma of the hospital informed that efforts to revive her after the heart attack failed.

A patient of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Sita was the central advisor of the ruling CPN (Maoist Center).

According to the Prime Minister's secretariat, her cremation will be held at Aryaghat today at 2 PM.

Leaders and cadres of the CPN (Maoist Centre) who reached and offered their tributes to Sita Dahal, the Maoist Centre leader and spouse of Prime Minister and Maoist Centre Chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', have recalled her as the party's guardian who had abilities to bring together all party leaders and cadres, and help save them from a crisis and difficulties.

They have also defined her as a true advisor to Prime Minister Prachanda having played a key role in making him what he is today.

Sita played a mother for the party, who had abilities to rescue party leaders and cadres from a crisis and difficulties and make them understand. "She played multiple characters within the party ranging from being a guardian to an advisor to the party and Prachanda. She played a role of bringing all party leaders and cadres together and saving the party during hard times."

A Maoist Centre leader Haribol Gajurel, also the PM's political advisor, praised the role of Sita for the party, and during political movements. "Apart from her roles in the private sphere, she (Sita) played a warrior in making the chair's role effective, and advancing party movements. She helped Prachanda, and had abilities to freely and directly put up her views and provide suggestions."

Stating that her contributions to the party were incomparable, he said her demise was an irreparable loss to the party. The Maoist Centre central member Kalpana Dhamala remembered her as the party's guardian. "Today we had lost our guardian. The whole party front is in mourn. Her evaluation during the party's movements, the organisation building and in protecting party leaders and cadres was justifiable," she said.

Former minister Shashi Shrestha also praised her for having had a big contribution to making Pushpa Kamal 'Prachanda'. (RSS)