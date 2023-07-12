Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal, Chance Of Heavy Rain In Kosi And Bagmati Province Is High

Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal, Chance Of Heavy Rain In Kosi And Bagmati Province Is High

July 12, 2023, 6:39 a.m.

With Axis of Monsoon Trough close to eastern part of Nepal, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province , Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province is likely. .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Kosi Provine tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Export Additional 300 MW Electricity To India Through New Transmission Lines
Jul 12, 2023
Xi Says Beijing Is Ready To Welcome Putin In October: Russian Media
Jul 12, 2023
NATO, Ukraine Argue Over Timeline For Membership
Jul 12, 2023
KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program In Kathmandu
Jul 11, 2023
Manang Air Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed, One Missing in
Jul 11, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One of Two Places In Bagmati, Koshi And Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely At One of Two Places In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain Likely To Occur Places Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forest: Chances Of Heavy Rain With Thunder In One Or Two Places Of Koshi And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forest: Chances Of Heavy Rain With Thunder And Lightening In One Or Two Places Of Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forest: Generally To Mainly Cloudy, Heavy Rain Is Likely In Koshi And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Export Additional 300 MW Electricity To India Through New Transmission Lines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2023
Nepal’s BOP Remains Surplus Of Rs.228 Billion By Agencies Jul 12, 2023
Xi Says Beijing Is Ready To Welcome Putin In October: Russian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2023
NATO, Ukraine Argue Over Timeline For Membership By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2023
KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2023
Manang Air Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed, One Missing in By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75