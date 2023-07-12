Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal, Chance Of Heavy Rain In Kosi And Bagmati Province Is High

With Axis of Monsoon Trough close to eastern part of Nepal, chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province , Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province is likely. .

