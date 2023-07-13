Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal, Chance Of Heavy Rain In Kosi Province

With Axis of Monsoon Trough close to eastern part of Nepal, Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of is likely to continue at one or two places of Koshi province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of rest of the Provinces Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of is likely to continue at one or two places of Koshi province

Generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two place tonight.