Bangladesh PM condoles demise of Prime Minister Prachanda's spouse

Bangladesh PM condoles demise of Prime Minister Prachanda's spouse

July 14, 2023, 7:37 a.m.

Ambassador of Bangladesh at Prachanda&#x27;s house.jpg

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has expressed her sympathy and condolences to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at the demise of his wife Sita Dahal.

Issuing a press release, the Embassy of Bangladesh said that the condolence message was conveyed to Nepal's Prime Minister when the Ambassador met him on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office in Kathmandu.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Jagat Shrestha Has Been Named CEO Of The Budhigandaki Hydropower Company
Jul 14, 2023
Power Trade Between Nepal and Bangladesh Will Begin Soon, Says Indian Envoy Srivastava
Jul 14, 2023
Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Kosi Province
Jul 14, 2023
Nepal To Generate Additional 900MW Hydropower In FY 2080/081
Jul 13, 2023
KOICA's Green School Project To Enter It’s Third Phase And Continue Its Sustainability Efforts
Jul 13, 2023

More on National

FDI Is Necessary For Nepal: Foreign Minister Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Nepal Issued 833,476 Passports Issued In Last Year By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
22 Nepalese Young Civil Servants To Get JDS Scholarship In Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Japan Extends JDS Scholarships To Nepali Government Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
The Republic Of Korea Shall Spend USD 9.5 Million To Establish 150 Bed Hospital In Madhyapur Thimi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Jagat Shrestha Has Been Named CEO Of The Budhigandaki Hydropower Company By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2023
Power Trade Between Nepal and Bangladesh Will Begin Soon, Says Indian Envoy Srivastava By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2023
US, China Top Diplomats Agree To Maintain Communication Cannels By Agencies Jul 14, 2023
Biden, Putin Debate Future Of NATO By Agencies Jul 14, 2023
Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Kosi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 14, 2023
A Tale Of Two Young Nepali Girls Looking For Jobs Abroad By Lucie Chabrillat-Bleses Jul 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75