Bangladesh PM condoles demise of Prime Minister Prachanda's spouse

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has expressed her sympathy and condolences to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at the demise of his wife Sita Dahal.
Issuing a press release, the Embassy of Bangladesh said that the condolence message was conveyed to Nepal's Prime Minister when the Ambassador met him on Thursday at the Prime Minister's Office in Kathmandu.
