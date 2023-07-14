French Embassy Hosted A Reception

French Embassy Hosted A Reception

July 14, 2023, 7:13 p.m.

French Ambassador to Nepal Gilles Bourbao hosted a reception to celebrate the French National Day/Bastille Day on Friday, 14th July 2023. Attended by ministers, high level government officials, leaders of political parties, Kathmandu based foreign diplomats; French National living in Kathmandu businessmen and people from different walks of life, Vice President Ram Shaya Yadaya was the chief guest of the program.

France national day 2.jpg

Welcoming the guests, French Ambassador to Nepal Gilles Bourbao said Peace and stability go hand in hand with economic progress. He also thanked the dedicated team of the French Embassy and of Alliance française de Katmandou, cultural and linguistic arm, for organizing this party.

