Lok Bahadur Thapa's Name Is Recommended As Permanent Representative to the United Nations

The government has recommended the name of Lok Bahadur Thapa as the permanent representative in New York.
A minister informed that the cabinet meeting held on Thursday recommended the names of 6 people including Thapa. According to him, Thapa, joint secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been recommended as the permanent representative in New York.
Similarly, Ram Prasad Subedi has been recommended as the permanent representative for Geneva.
