US Assistant Secretary Of State Donald Lu Paid Meets Foreign Minister NP Saud

July 15, 2023, 8:33 a.m.

Donald Lu, US Assistant Secretary of State, paid a courtesy call on Hon. Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud at his office. According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs,the discussions during the meeting revolved around the relations and cooperation between Nepal and the United States.

Similarly, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, US Ambassador to Nepal, Dean R Thompson, paid tributes to the late Sita Dahal in Baluwatar.

Foreign minister saud.jpg

During his visit, US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu also met Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat, Minister for Communications and Technology Rekha Sharma, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati and Minister for Urban Development Sita Gurung visited the Prime Minister to extend heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister added RSS.

