Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Province

July 15, 2023, 7:55 a.m.

With Axis of Monsoon Trough still close to eastern part of Nepal, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini province and Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini province and Sudur Paschim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of all the provinces..

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lok Bahadur Thapa's Name Is Recommended As Permanent Representative to the United Nations
Jul 15, 2023
US Assistant Secretary Of State Donald Lu Paid Meets Foreign Minister NP Saud
Jul 15, 2023
A 132 KV transmission line on the Chamelia-Saule-Attaria circuit is charged.
Jul 14, 2023
French Embassy Hosted A Reception
Jul 14, 2023
Japan Hands Over the Mental Health Therapeutic Center in Kathmandu District
Jul 14, 2023

