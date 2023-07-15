Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Lumbini And Sudur Paschim Province

With Axis of Monsoon Trough still close to eastern part of Nepal, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini province and Sudur Paschim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at many places of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Lumbini province and Sudur Paschim Province .

There will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of all the provinces..