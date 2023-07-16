India Provides 34 Ambulances, 50 School Buses To Various Districts Of Nepal

India Provides 34 Ambulances, 50 School Buses To Various Districts

July 16, 2023, 6:22 p.m.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava hands over the keys of 34 vehicles gifted by Government of India to various schools of Nepal.

According to Embassy, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Sunday gifted 34 ambulances and 50 school buses to various organizations working in the fields of health and education respectively, spread across various districts of Nepal.

India school bus2.jpg

Ambassador Srivastava handed over the key in the presence of Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Ashok Kumar Rai. Mayors; Chairpersons of Municipalities/Rural Municipalities of various districts; Representatives of various beneficiaries organizations; other political representatives, officials of the Nepal Government, and Social Workers.

The government of India has been gifting ambulances and school buses on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India every year since 1994 to various beneficiary organizations in different parts of Nepal, considering the high priority of Nepal's health and education sectors.

In his remarks during the event, the Indian ambassador stated that this has been one of the long-standing traditions of the Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster the efforts of the Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in the health and education sectors.

He also highlighted that this is part of a very robust and strong development partnership between India and Nepal, which has a long history and legacy and has geographically spread throughout Nepal, touching people's lives and bringing out tangible progress in the development journey of Nepal.

India gifted school buses.jpg

Minister Rai, in his remarks, appreciated the Government of India’s various ongoing developmental projects in Nepal and expressed that these will continue to strengthen people-to-people connectivity and the bilateral relations between the two countries. He lauded the support of the Government of India for reaching out and supporting the schools and health facilities across Nepal covering the Himal to Terai.

Since 1994, 974 Ambulances and 234 School buses have been gifted across Nepal, including those gifted today to various beneficiary organizations spread across various districts of Nepal, till date. It is part of the Government of India’s continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen health and education facilities and also facilitate easy physical access to these services, it is stated.

India gifted ambulances.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Indian And Other Foreign Television Channels Will Be Shut Down In Nepal From July 17
Jul 16, 2023
Open PPA For Hydropower Projects Immediately: CNI
Jul 16, 2023
Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces
Jul 16, 2023
Nepal Exported Processed Grass To China, 10 Trucks Left
Jul 15, 2023
Ghantakarna Or Gathemangal Festival 2023: Different Myth and Stories
Jul 15, 2023

More on National

Indian And Other Foreign Television Channels Will Be Shut Down In Nepal From July 17 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 2 minutes ago
Lok Bahadur Thapa's Name Is Recommended As Permanent Representative to the United Nations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
US Assistant Secretary Lu Calls On NC President Deuba By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
US Assistant Secretary Of State Donald Lu Paid Meets Foreign Minister NP Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
French Embassy Hosted A Reception By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Japan Hands Over the Mental Health Therapeutic Center in Kathmandu District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Mental Health in Youth By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Jul 16, 2023
“A la Carte" Pricing In Nepal's Television Broadcasting By Shanker Man Singh Jul 16, 2023
Open PPA For Hydropower Projects Immediately: CNI By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2023
Belarus Says Its Soldiers Were Trained By Wagner Fighters By Agencies Jul 16, 2023
Russia To Take Part In China's Military Drills In Sea Of Japan By Agencies Jul 16, 2023
Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 16, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75