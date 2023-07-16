India Provides 34 Ambulances, 50 School Buses To Various Districts Of Nepal

Ambassador of India to Nepal Naveen Srivastava hands over the keys of 34 vehicles gifted by Government of India to various schools of Nepal.

According to Embassy, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu on Sunday gifted 34 ambulances and 50 school buses to various organizations working in the fields of health and education respectively, spread across various districts of Nepal.

Ambassador Srivastava handed over the key in the presence of Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Ashok Kumar Rai. Mayors; Chairpersons of Municipalities/Rural Municipalities of various districts; Representatives of various beneficiaries organizations; other political representatives, officials of the Nepal Government, and Social Workers.

The government of India has been gifting ambulances and school buses on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day of India every year since 1994 to various beneficiary organizations in different parts of Nepal, considering the high priority of Nepal's health and education sectors.

In his remarks during the event, the Indian ambassador stated that this has been one of the long-standing traditions of the Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Partnership Programme to bolster the efforts of the Government of Nepal to strengthen its infrastructure in the health and education sectors.

He also highlighted that this is part of a very robust and strong development partnership between India and Nepal, which has a long history and legacy and has geographically spread throughout Nepal, touching people's lives and bringing out tangible progress in the development journey of Nepal.

Minister Rai, in his remarks, appreciated the Government of India’s various ongoing developmental projects in Nepal and expressed that these will continue to strengthen people-to-people connectivity and the bilateral relations between the two countries. He lauded the support of the Government of India for reaching out and supporting the schools and health facilities across Nepal covering the Himal to Terai.

Since 1994, 974 Ambulances and 234 School buses have been gifted across Nepal, including those gifted today to various beneficiary organizations spread across various districts of Nepal, till date. It is part of the Government of India’s continued support for the efforts of Nepal to strengthen health and education facilities and also facilitate easy physical access to these services, it is stated.