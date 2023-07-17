Foreign Minister Saud And External Affairs Minister Of India Held A Meeting In Bangkok

Foreign Minister NP Saud and his Indian counterpart Dr. S Jaishkar met in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday.

The talks were held between the two counterparts while participating in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) member countries.

Had a fruitful meeting with the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of BIMSTEC Ministerial Retreat in Bangkok today; exchanged views on matters related to bilateral cooperation and our rich, multifaceted relationship tweeted foreign minister N.P Saud.

In his tweet, External Affairs Minster of India Dr. S. Jaishankar said, “Good meeting with Nepal Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud. Agreed to work closely to implement the agenda of cooperation set out by our leaderships. Look forward to remaining in touch.”

The Foreign Ministers of BIMSTEC member nations have discussed ways of consolidating cooperation within the regional organization.

During the BIMSTEC foreign ministers' meeting in Bangkok, Thailand today, discussions were held on matters of energy cooperation, expansion of power transmission lines, climate change, health and food security and technology, among others, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud, who is participating in the meeting.

Minister Saud had left here for Bangkok on Sunday to attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat.

Nepal, India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Myanmar are members of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

Nepal is the leading country to promote people-to-people contacts in the BIMSTEC region.

The Foreign Minister will return to Kathmandu on 18 July 2023.