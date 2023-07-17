Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces

With Axis of Monsoon Trough still close to eastern part of Nepal, Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Madhesh Province. and at some places of rest of the Provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Madhesh Province. and at some places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Madhesh Province. and at a few places of Koshi Province and Bagmati Province and at some places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province tonight.