Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning At A Few Places Of Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country.

There will be generally to mostly cloudy in Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly to generally cloudy in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province, at a few places of Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .