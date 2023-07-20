EU Ambassador Deprez Paid Farewell Call On Minister Of Foreign Affairs Saud

July 20, 2023, 6:40 p.m.

Ambassador of the European Union to Nepal Nona Deprez paid farewell call on Minister for Foreign Affairs NP Saud at his office today. Nepal-EU relations and matters of bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

EU ambassador farewell call.jpg

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they discussed the matter of mutual interest during the meeting. Ambassador Deprez is leaving following completion of her successful three years tenure as an ambassador to Nepal.

