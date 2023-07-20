PM Prachanda To Attend UN Food Systems Summit In Italy

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is leaving for Italy on Saturday, 22 July 2023 to attend the United Nations Food Systems Summit +2 Stocktaking Moment (UNFSS+2).

The event is to be held in Rome, Italy from 24 to 26 July 2023, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by his daughter Ganga Dahal, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Dr Beduram Bhusal, Member of the National Planning Commission (NPC) Dr Jay Kant Raut, and other senior officials of the Government of Nepal.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address the official opening session of UNFSS+2 on Monday, 24 July 2023 in the capacity of the Chair of LDC Group, including the Plenary Sessions on the agenda of School Meals on 24 July 2023 and Food System Transformation in Practice on 25 July 2023.

On the sidelines of the event, PM Prachanda will hold bilateral meetings with high-level dignitaries of the UN system, including the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP), and the President of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), among others.

The Prime Minister will also interact with the Nepali community in Italy over a programme being organized by the Non-Resident Nepali Association, Italy.

The Prime Minister will arrive back in Kathmandu on 28 July 2023 reports RSS.