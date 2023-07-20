Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain In Hilly Regions

Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain In Hilly Regions

July 20, 2023, 7:29 a.m.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and hilly regions of the country , and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

