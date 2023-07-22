Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces

With the partial impacts of monsoon and monsoon turf south of Nepal, there will be Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.