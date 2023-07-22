Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces

July 22, 2023, 7:42 a.m.

With the partial impacts of monsoon and monsoon turf south of Nepal, there will be Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at a few places of hilly regions of the country and at one or two places of rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dr. Rohit Ranjitkar's book Monuments of the Kathmandu Valley: Before and After the 2015 Earthquake has been published
Jul 21, 2023
European Union Provides Nepal Rs.11 Billion Grant To Implement Quality Education And Climate Adaptation Projects
Jul 21, 2023
Power Supply Will Be Shut Down For Eight Hours Saturday In Some Areas In The Valley
Jul 21, 2023
Deepak Malhotra Denies Media Reports About His Involvement In Gold Smuggling
Jul 21, 2023
India Has Imposed A Ban On Rice Exports
Jul 21, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forest: Partial Effect Of Monsoon, Partially To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
North Korea Fired Two Ballistic Missiles By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning At A Few Places Of Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forest: Chances Of Thunder, lightning and Heavy Rain In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 4 hours ago
Weather Forest: Chance Of Heavy Rain In Bagmati, Lumbini And Gandaki Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Today Is 41st BP Memorial Day, NC To Observe The All Over Nepal By Agencies Jul 22, 2023
Russia To Inspect Ships In Black Sea: Russian Foreign Ministry By Agencies Jul 22, 2023
North Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea By Agencies Jul 22, 2023
Dr. Rohit Ranjitkar's book Monuments of the Kathmandu Valley: Before and After the 2015 Earthquake has been published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2023
European Union Provides Nepal Rs.11 Billion Grant To Implement Quality Education And Climate Adaptation Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2023
Power Supply Will Be Shut Down For Eight Hours Saturday In Some Areas In The Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75