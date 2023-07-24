Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Kosi, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

July 24, 2023, 7:12 a.m.

With Axis of Monsoon Trough in average places of south, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is possible at some places of Koshi Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at a few places of rest of the provinces. Chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province .

