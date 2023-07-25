PM Prachanda Meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister. Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' had a cordial bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in Rome today.
According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders discussed different facets of friendly bilateral relations and cooperation.
