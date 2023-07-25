PM Prachanda Meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

PM Prachanda Meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

July 25, 2023, 7:09 a.m.

Prime Minister. Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' had a cordial bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in Rome today.

Official meetngs.jpg

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders discussed different facets of friendly bilateral relations and cooperation.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

