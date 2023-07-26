Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini And Bagmati Province

With Axis of Monsoon Trough in average places of south of Nepal and impact of monsoon, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly region of rest of the country and at a few places of the terai regions of the country, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country. and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Lumbini Province tonight.