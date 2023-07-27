Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini

Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini

July 27, 2023, 9:28 a.m.

With Axis of Monsoon Trough in average places of south of Nepal and impact of monsoon, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country and at one or two places of the terai regions of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province and Lumbini Province tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ring Of Transmission Lines To Connect Five Substations In Parasi Industrial Area
Jul 26, 2023
Bottlers Nepal Limited Awarded Gold for Best Presented Annual Report 2022
Jul 26, 2023
Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates
Jul 26, 2023
NIMB Bags EUROMONDY Awards
Jul 26, 2023
Nepal Faced Several Challenges Like Lack Of Adequate Storage, Markets And Cold Stores: PM Prachanda
Jul 26, 2023

More on Weather

Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Lumbini And Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain With Thunder Amd Lightening Is Likely In Madhesh, Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely In Kosi, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Partly To Generally Cloudy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
Weather Forest: Light To Moderate Rains With Lightening Is Likely In Bagmati And Sudur Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Weather Forest: Partial Effect Of Monsoon, Partially To Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

People's Movement At Rasuwagadhi Increases By Agencies Jul 27, 2023
North Korea's Kim Jong Un meets Russia's Shoigu By Agencies Jul 27, 2023
Reflection: Recalling The Plight Of Nepali Travelers At Indian Airport By Dr Sanjaya Gajurel Jul 26, 2023
Ring Of Transmission Lines To Connect Five Substations In Parasi Industrial Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023
From Tradition To Green Innovation: Painting A Sustainable Future By Akriti Rana Jul 26, 2023
Bottlers Nepal Limited Awarded Gold for Best Presented Annual Report 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75