Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini

With Axis of Monsoon Trough in average places of south of Nepal and impact of monsoon, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of hilly region of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country . Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of hilly region of the country and at one or two places of the terai regions of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province and Lumbini Province tonight.