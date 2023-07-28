Ambassador Kikuta Hopes That JDS Fellow Would Enjoy A Good Learning Environment In Japan

Ambassador Kikuta Hopes That JDS Fellow Would Enjoy A Good Learning Environment In Japan

July 28, 2023, 7:59 p.m.

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, hosted a send-off party for Nepal’s government officials who will be studying in Japan under the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) at his official Residence in Tahachal today.

JDS Group photo 1.jpg

The JDS offers Nepal’s young government officials two-year Master's Degree courses and three-year Doctoral level courses in reputed Japanese universities. This year, a total of 22 government officials - 20 studying for a master's degree and two for a PhD - will leave Nepal next month to obtain their degrees in Japan.

After completion of studies, the JDS fellows are expected to engage in formulating and implementing socioeconomic development plans and evolve as leaders in Nepal, as well as contribute to strengthening of friendly relations between Japan and Nepal.

Japanese ambassador to Nepal .jpg

On the occasion, Ambassador Kikuta congratulated the successfully selected JDS fellows and expressed his hope that they would enjoy a good learning environment in Japan, which has become increasingly popular as a destination to study abroad especially for Nepali students.

Joint secretary Shree Krishna Nepal .jpg

Ambassador also encouraged JDS fellows to gain a lot of knowledge and experience as well as deepen their understanding about Japan, and wished their success with his expectations for their contribution to bilateral relations as one of the important players in Nepal's development after coming back to Nepal.

Nepalese JDS fellow .jpg

The Embassy of Japan is confident that the objectives envisaged by the JDS will be achieved, and contribute towards further strengthening the relationship, friendship and cooperation between the peoples of Japan and Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely at Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province
Jul 28, 2023
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma.
Jul 27, 2023
Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Honors Mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil
Jul 27, 2023
Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Bagmati, Gandaki And Lumbini
Jul 27, 2023
Ring Of Transmission Lines To Connect Five Substations In Parasi Industrial Area
Jul 26, 2023

More on National

Climate Change Loss And Damage: Empowering Low-Income Countries And Redressing Power Imbalances Now By Arup Rajouria 12 hours, 55 minutes ago
PM Returns Home By Agencies 14 hours, 8 minutes ago
PM Prachanda Visited Olympic Stadium By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Korean Ambassador To Nepal Park Taeyoung pays a courtesy call on CoAS General Sharma. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Bangladesh Embassy In Kathmandu Honors Mountaineer Ikramul Hasan Shakil By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Australian Ambassador Volk And Master Chef Shah Award Certificates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

JDS Program Is A Vital Step Toward Increasing Nepalese Civil Service Capacity By Shreedhar Gautam Jul 28, 2023
Talking About Growth Miracle And Emerging Quadripolar Economic Construct (Part – Two) By Kedar Neupane Jul 28, 2023
Embracing Nepal's Electricity Revolution: A Decline in Fossil Fuel Imports By Keshab Poudel Jul 28, 2023
Cooperation, Unity Stressed Among Private Sector Members: FNCCI President Dhakal By Agencies Jul 28, 2023
India, Japan Confirm Cooperation Toward Free And Open Indo-Pacific By Agencies Jul 28, 2023
North Korea Stages Military Parade Marking Korean War Armistice Anniversary By Agencies Jul 28, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75