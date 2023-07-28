Weather Forest: Heavy Rainfall Is Likely at Few Places Of Koshi, Bagmati Province And Gandaki Province

With effect of Axis of Monsoon Trough in average places of south close to Indian state of Orissa and impact of monsoon, there are chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and hilly regions of the country and at a few places of rest of the country , chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of the Koshi province , Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and at a few places of Koshi Province and Lumbini Province and hilly regions of the countr , at one or two places of the terai regions of the country . There are chances of heavy rainfall at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.