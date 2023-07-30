US To Provide Taiwan With $345 Million Military Aid From Stockpiles

US To Provide Taiwan With $345 Million Military Aid From Stockpiles

July 30, 2023, 8:02 a.m.

The US government has unveiled a new package that provides Taiwan with 345 million dollars in military aid.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced the aid on Friday, which includes defense supplies from US military's stockpiles, as well as military education and training.

The Associated Press cited unnamed US officials as saying the defense supplies will include man-portable air defense systems, or MANPADS, along with firearms and missiles.

US media are reporting this is the first time for Taiwan to receive such equipment directly from existing US military stockpiles.

The scheme will help Taiwan quickly boost its defense capabilities.

The US administration has been increasing its arms sales to Taiwan amid China's increasing military buildup.

Agencies

