Weather Forest: Heavy Rain Is Likely To Occur At Few Places Of Lumbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces

July 30, 2023, 7:54 a.m.

With the effect of monsoon, chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province .

Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at some places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province at a few places of rest of the Provinces , chances of heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places of Koshi province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

